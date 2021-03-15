The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Sets the Record Straight on Zac Clark Breakup Rumors

It looks like this Bachelorette romance is still rosy.
Tayshia Adams took to Instagram Stories on Monday, March 15 to shut down any breakup rumors about her and her fiancé Zac Clark.
A Bachelor fan account, Bachelornation.scoop, sent followers into a frenzy after it re-shared a message from an anonymous social media user claiming Tayshia wasn't wearing her engagement ring in a recent Instagram Stories post. The messenger also alleged Zac's mom unfollowed the former Bachelorette's personal and podcast accounts.
After waking up to "hundreds of messages" expressing concern for the couple, Tayshia decided to set the record straight and make it clear the couple is still going strong.
"I don't like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe," the reality TV star wrote on Instagram. "LOL."
When it came to the missing ring rumor, Tayshia noted it was her right hand that was featured in the footage and that fans didn't see her Neil Lane sparkler because she was filming with her left hand.
"OK. What? There's all these, like, weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening," she said in a video. "But you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand."
Although, she noted fans would see her without her 3.25-carat diamond stunner for a few days. But before followers jump to conclusions, they should know this is only because Tayshia sent it out to be sized and cleaned.
"Ironically enough, as I was showing my hand, like maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger. And all of you—well a lot of you—messaged me like, 'Don't lose your ring,'" she recalled. "Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and I was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized. So, yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my story, but I also just got my ring sent in and to be cleaned and sized finally. It's been, like, six months since I've had it. So, I should have it again, I don't know, maybe tomorrow or Wednesday."
As for the accusations regarding the alleged unfollow, the Bachelor fan account later shared another post claiming Zac's mom has re-followed Tayshia.
All in all, Tayshia noted "everything is good on this forefront." And while she thanked her fans for their concerns, she also asked them to stop spreading speculation.
"I love that there's so much love & support around our relationship but please don't put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us," she wrote on Instagram Stories, later adding, "Annnnyyywayysss lol, now that that is cleared up, let's keep putting out positive energy as we head into this week. @zwclark I love you."
As Bachelor Nation will recall, Tayshia and Zac fell in love and got engaged on the 16th season of The Bachelorette. In fact, she'll be returning to the show—but not to hand out roses.
Last week, it was announced that Chris Harrison—who is "stepping aside" from the franchise for a "period of time"—will not be hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and that Tayshia and fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe will be supporting the new Bachelorette throughout her journey.