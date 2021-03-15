The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Quietly Marry: Inside Their Intimate Ceremony

It's officially time to say "I do."

E! News can confirm The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got married during an intimate wedding ceremony this weekend in Michigan.

In pictures posted on social media, the couple exchanged vows in front of a close number of family and friends inside a church. According to a source close to the couple, the pair plans on having a bigger celebration later this year.

As many engaged couples can relate to, wedding planning has been full of twists and turns in recent months. While the pair was scheduled to get married over Valentine's Day weekend, both Zach and Jenna agreed to reschedule the celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well everyone, our wedding is now postponed until 2022!" Zach shared on Instagram back in November 2020. "It was a hard decision but it's for the best." That's not to say it's been all bad news for this couple.