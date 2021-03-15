GrammysOscarsjlo & arodWomen's History MonthKardashiansPhotosVideos

Get Doja Cat's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas shared all the products he used to achieve her red carpet look.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 15, 2021 7:30 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyGrammysShop With E!
EComm, Beauty Breakdown, Doja Cat, GrammysKevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is it possible to achieve Doja Cat's 2021 Grammys makeup at home? If you "Say So." The Grammy nominee's makeup artist Ernesto Casillas explains exactly how to do it yourself. He says, "We collectively agreed that the glam would have an edge to it. We wanted an element of rock and roll and since it's the Grammys [it's] not the time to play it safe."

You can look "Like That" too. All you have to do is shop the Shiseido and Dermaflash products below.

read
Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's Makeup Artist Loves This $17 Ice Roller for Spring

Dermaflash The Essentials Anti-Aging Exfoliation Replenishment Kit

Before applying any makeup, Ernesto washed Doja's face with a dime-sized amount of Dermaflash's Preflash Cleanser, which is available in The Essentials Anti-Aging Exfoliation Replenishment Kit along with Postflash moisturizer and four Dermaflash exfoliating edges.

 

$29
Sephora

Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device

After pat-drying her skin, Roberto used the Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device "in short, feathery strokes across her entire face to exfoliate the skin and remove unwanted peach fuzz for smooth, radiant skin."

$199
Sephora

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

2

Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' Grammys Win in the Juiciest Way

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate

To achieve the "ultimate moisture and flawless canvas for makeup application," Ernesto used the Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate.

$38
Shiseido
$38
Sephora

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+

Ernesto applied the Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+, which he says "works great under and over makeup."

$29
Shiseido
$29
Sephora

Shiseido Benefiance Shiseido Benefiance

To finish the skin prep, Ernesto used a generous amount of the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream all around the eye area.

$70
Shiseido
$62
Sephora

Shiseido Syncro Skin Soft Blurring Primer

Doja Cat's makeup artist dabbed Shiseido's Syncro Skin Soft Blurring Primer to the T-Zones of the face to blur the pores and erase excess shine.

$36
Shiseido
$36
Sephora

Shiseido Syncro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30

Ernesto used Shiseido Syncro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 in shade 340 Oak to create "a flawless and luminous complexion."

$47
Shiseido
$47
Sephora

Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Liquid Concealer

Ernesto used Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Liquid Concealer to highlight the center of the face.

$31
Shiseido
$31
Sephora

Shiseido Minimalist WhippedPowder Cream Blush in Eiko 04

Ernesto created Doja Cat's "barely there flush of color" by using his finger tips to apply Shiseido Minimalist WhippedPowder Cream Blush in Eiko 04.

$29
Shiseido

Shiseido Syncro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder in 02 Matte

Ernesto used the Shiseido Syncro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder in 02 Matte to set the complexion for a long wear finish.

$38
Shiseido

Shiseido Brow InkTrio in Deep Brown

To sculpt the brow, Ernesto used the Shiseido Brow InkTrio in Deep Brown.

$24
Shiseido
$24
Sephora

Shiseido Kajal InkArtist - Shadow, Liner, Brow In Shade 09 Nippon Noir

Ernesto applied the Kajal InkArtist in 09 Nippon Noir all over the eyelid as a base and reminds us "It's ok to be messy, the look calls for a grungy eye!"

$25
Shiseido
$25
Sephora

Land of Lashes - Naked #4 False Eyelashes

Ernesto applied Land of Lashes in Naked #04 to Doja Cat's top lashes.

$9
False Eyelashes

Shiseido Shiseido's ControlledChaos MascaraInk in Black

Ernesto topped the false eyelashes with generous coat of Shiseido's ControlledChaos MascaraInk in Black.

$25
Shiseido
$25
Sephora

Shiseido Lipstick in Disrobed 506

Ernesto completed the look with the Shiseido Lipstick in Disrobed 506.

$26
Shiseido
$26
Sephora

If you're looking for more beauty product recommendations, check out our new favorites from Fenty Beauty, Benefit, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

2

Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' Grammys Win in the Juiciest Way

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

4

Kate Middleton Pays Respects to Sarah Everard

5

Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With James Matthews