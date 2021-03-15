See Fred Savage Pass The Wonder Years Torch to New Star Elisha "EJ" Williams

Watch : Necessary Realness: TV Reboots and Revivals

The Wonder Years remake has found its child lead.

On Monday, March 15, ABC announced that Elisha "EJ" Williams will step into Fred Savage's shoes for the reboot of the beloved coming-of-age series. What made the announcement even sweeter? Savage, who serves as the new series' director and executive producer, shared the casting news with Williams over a video call.

"This project is very close to all of our hearts. You know, it just means so much to everyone who's involved," Savage told Williams. "Saladin [K. Patterson] is writing about his own experiences and I've been connected to this show for like, 30 years."

As he continued, Savage assured Williams that the team was "taking time" and "pouring so much into it." At this point, The Princess Bride actor offered Williams the leading role.

"We got you on this Zoom because we wanted to welcome you to the family," Savage said before adding, "and tell you that it's your turn to be the star of The Wonder Years. It's your part, man. Welcome."