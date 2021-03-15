Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr. and More Stars React to 2021 Oscar Nominations

Watch : 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here!

And the nominees are...

On Monday, March 15, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra helped announce the talented lineup of stars nominated for the 2021 Oscars—including actors Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and LaKeith Stanfield.

Leslie Odom Jr. was also recognized in not one but two Oscar categories: Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Song. During a call with Good Morning America, Leslie said of the recognition for his work on One Night in Miami, "How am I feeling? Startled awake! I'm in a dark, quiet house in Los Angeles, feeling just amazing this morning. They can wake me up like this anytime."

Emerald Fennell also scored multiple Academy Award nominations this year for her film Promising Young Woman. In response to her nods in the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, she tweeted, "So proud and grateful to every amazing person who worked on this film. Never going to stop crying."