Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Nomination for 2021 Oscars

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for the 2021 Oscars.
On Monday, March 15, it was announced that the late actor was recognized by the Academy in the Best Actor category for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, in which he portrayed Levee Green.
The film was Boseman's final performance before he passed away on Aug. 28 after his private, year's long battle with colon cancer. The actor was 43 years old.
"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement from his loved ones read at the time. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."
The statement revealed that the Black Panther star died surrounded by family and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.
Boseman's legacy has not been forgotten and is gone unappreciated. Since his passing, he has received a number of prestigious awards—including four SAG Award nominations and a Critics Choice Super Awards—with multiple being graciously accepted by his wife.
In January, Ledward accepted the Actor Tribute at the Gotham Awards on behalf of her late husband and spoke of his truth in her speech.
"As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth," she shared. "He is the most honest person I've ever met. Because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it—in himself, in those around him and in the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so, it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined."
In February, while accepted Boseman's Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
"He would thank God," she began. "He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice. He would thank his incredible team. He would thank his team on set. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."
Holding back tears, she continued, "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love. So thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that and hun, you keep em coming. Thank you."