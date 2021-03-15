Grammys 2021: See Stars Give a Glimpse Inside Their Homes and Viewing Parties

The 2021 Grammy Awards took place Sunday, March 14—and what a night it was.
While it was certainly different compared to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 63rd annual award show still had several memorable moments.
For instance, Beyoncé made history after she took home four trophies, breaking the record for most Grammy wins ever by a female artist. She also now has more Grammys than any performing artist ever. In addition, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times after she won in the category for folklore. Billie Eilish, who took home two trophies, also won Record of the Year, and Megan Thee Stallion, who won three awards, was named Best New Artist.
There were also the performances. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Eilish and Swift were just a few of the artists to take the stage. Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded show.
But that's not all. There was also the premiere ceremony, which was hosted by Jhené Aiko. The winners in more than 70 categories were announced during this event. And because the awards were accepted virtually, fans got a peek inside of stars' homes and viewing parties. Scroll on to see a few photos of their virtual celebrations.