See the Moment Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Reunited at the 2021 Grammys

Friendly exes never go out of style.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunited at the 2021 Grammys on March 14, delighting #Haylor fans around the world. In a video, posted to the Recording Academy's YouTube channel, Swift and Styles—who dated in 2012—can be seen chatting at the "cardigan" singer's table alongside Aaron Dessner.

As fans may recall, Swift was among the first to stand up and clap for Styles as he won his first Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. While Swift was also nominated in the same category, she appeared excited as Styles accepted his award.

"Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much," the 27-year-old One Direction star, who is dating actress and director Oliva Wilde, told the crowd. "This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom, Tyler and Mitch and everyone, Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, than you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."