Why Selena Quintanilla's Fans Are Disappointed in 2021 Grammys Lifetime Achievement Tribute

Selena Quintanilla's fans were clearly expecting a bit more from the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Tejano singer, who died in 1995, was among the multiple recipients of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award during the event that took place March 14. Also honored with the award this year were Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa and Talking Heads.

The Recording Academy had not promised a more extensive tribute to Selena and doesn't typically devote time in the telecast for extended recognition to individual honorees of this prize. However, Selena fans were clearly hoping for more than they got.

Indeed, the moment in the sun for each of the Lifetime Achievement winners was simply limited to a quick still photo that aired on-screen for a handful of seconds per artist.

This led numerous supporters of the late "Dreaming of You" vocalist, who won a Grammy in 1994, to take to social media and express frustration.