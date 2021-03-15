Taylor Swift Thanks Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & Their Kids After Grammy Album of the Year Win

Watch : GRAMMYs 2021 Nominees: Song of the Year, Best Music Video & More

One of the night's top prizes.

On Sunday, March 14, Taylor Swift's folklore was named the winner of the Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys. And, in her acceptance speech, the "Cardigan" artist had plenty of people to thank—including friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and their three daughters: James, Inez and Betty. Yet, before giving the Reynolds girls a special shout out, the 31-year-old artist thanked her album collaborators, one of whom is boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"Oh god, I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on the stage," the chart topper started off. "I want to thank Justin Vernon, I'm so excited to meet you some day. I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

As E! News readers well know, Taylor surprised fans with the release of folklore in July 2020. She shared amid the coronavirus pandemic, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore."