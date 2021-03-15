Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

Watch : John Legend's NSFW Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is known for stealing the show every year at the Grammys, but this year's look might just take the cake.

The model took to Instagram on March 14 to post a carousel of photos featuring herself and husband John Legend posing in their home for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

"House Grammys 2021!!!" she captioned the shots.

Both of the stars looked impeccable, but they each clearly went with a very different look. Chrissy was downright stunning in her gown that featured a black bodice and fringe down her legs.

Meanwhile, John was equally eye-catching, albeit a bit more comfortable, as he took the opportunity to embrace the at-home look with a Versace robe.

John was already a 2021 Grammys winner before the show even started, nabbing R&B Album of the Year for Bigger Love in a category that was presented prior to the telecast. After he took to Instagram on March 14 to celebrate his award, Chrissy noticed that something was missing from his caption.