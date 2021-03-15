2021 GRAMMYS

See The Complete List of Winners
jlo & arodMeghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

Chrissy Teigen went for it with her jaw-dropping 2021 Grammys style, which she showed off in photos alongside John Legend donning his robe. See her post.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 15, 2021 3:17 AMTags
FashionMusicAwardsJohn LegendCelebritiesChrissy TeigenGrammys
Watch: John Legend's NSFW Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is known for stealing the show every year at the Grammys, but this year's look might just take the cake. 

The model took to Instagram on March 14 to post a carousel of photos featuring herself and husband John Legend posing in their home for the 2021 Grammy Awards

"House Grammys 2021!!!" she captioned the shots.

Both of the stars looked impeccable, but they each clearly went with a very different look. Chrissy was downright stunning in her gown that featured a black bodice and fringe down her legs. 

Meanwhile, John was equally eye-catching, albeit a bit more comfortable, as he took the opportunity to embrace the at-home look with a Versace robe. 

John was already a 2021 Grammys winner before the show even started, nabbing R&B Album of the Year for Bigger Love in a category that was presented prior to the telecast. After he took to Instagram on March 14 to celebrate his award, Chrissy noticed that something was missing from his caption.

photos
Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Grammys

"So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album," he wrote. "Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic."

Instagram

He continued, "It wasn't an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!"

Not missing a beat, Chrissy then pointed out via Twitter that her name was not included. "this motherf--ker ????" she wrote. "helloooo?? caption !!!!"

Undoutdedly, Chrissy's name is now in plenty of people's mouths with her incredible look. 

For our full coverage of the 2021 Grammy Awards, click here. And keep scrolling to see more couples at the event.

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé Shouts Out Her "Rock" Jay-Z and Kids During Grammys Win

2

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jack Antonoff and Carlotta Kohl

Win or lose, the Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) nominee was ready for a .fun night with his girlfriend.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Aaron Dessner and Stine Wengler

The National frontman shared a Song of the Year nomination with Taylor Swift but shares everything else with his wife of five years.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

The Song of the Year co-nominees know who they'd spend their last night with "If the World Was Ending" tomorrow.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

The longtime friends turned couple of now several years made for a gorgeous pair on the red carpet. Aiko is a three-time nominee, for Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

It may have been a surprise when the country star up and married her New York police officer beau back in 2019, but it wasn't too shocking that she brought him to the Grammys, where her Wildcard was named Best Country Album.

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2021 Grammy Awards Sunday at 10pm!

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé Shouts Out Her "Rock" Jay-Z and Kids During Grammys Win

2

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

4

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

5

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic