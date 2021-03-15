Dua Lipa Explains Why She Isn't "Jaded" Anymore After Her 2021 Grammys Win

Watch : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

You're not hallucinating: Dua Lipa has won another Grammy Award! Future Nostalgia earned her the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album on Sunday, March 14.

She accepted the award in her Versace butterfly dress, saying, "This is insane. Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways."

Dua continued by sharing what she's learned since creating the album. "But one thing that I have really come to realize is how much happiness is so important," she said. "I felt really jaded at the end of my last album, where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered."

The "Cool" singer added, "And I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives."

Two years ago, Dua won for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity." This year, the 25 year old is up for six total awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Don't Start Now," as well as Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia.