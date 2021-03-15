Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's Acceptance Speech Is the Best Thing to Happen to the 2021 Grammys

Watch : Beyonce Won't Be Performing at 2021 Grammys, Recording Academy CEO Says

The 2021 Grammys declared Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)" a winner. The duo took home the award for Best Rap Song for their TikTok-beloved track, which name checks both the Mona Lisa and OnlyFans.

It was the second award the song took home during the Grammys. "Savage (Remix)" also won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance. And, in another huge win, Megan also took home the Grammy for Best New Artist.

The "Body" rapper was emotional as she took the stage, telling the audience, "I want to say congratulations to everybody who was nominated because all of these songs were amazing. Music really helped a lot of us get through the pandemic."

She added, "I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé. If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like you know what, one day I'm going to grow up and I am going to be like the rap Beyoncé, that was definitely my goal. And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny's Child perform and I was like, 'You know what? I love her work, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself.' And my mama would always be like 'Megan what would Beyoncé do?' And I'm always like, you know what, what would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet."