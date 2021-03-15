2021 GRAMMYS

See The Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

You Must Watch Dionne Warwick Asking About the Meaning of Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar"

Legendary singer and current Twitter queen Dionne Warwick gave a must-see 2021 Grammys interview with E! News. Watch for her thoughts on Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more.

By Brett Malec Mar 15, 2021 1:47 AMTags
Dionne Warwick has questions about "Watermelon Sugar."

The legendary singer stopped by E! News' Live From E! Stream today in honor of the 2021 Grammy Awards and shared her thoughts on everyone from Harry Styles to Taylor Swift.

When co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez brought up the recent Saturday Night Live sketch that parodied the Grammy winner and reigning queen of Twitter interviewing Styles, the E! personalities asked if Warwick new the NSFW meaning behind Styles' Grammy-winning hit.

"I don't even know why he's eating watermelon on the beach," Warwick said. "What is that song about?"

A hilariously flustered Sylvester replied, "Oh my god, Miss Warwick, I will call you later and tell you. I can't tell you on live television now."

When Perez asked if she had a message for Styles during tonight's telecast, Warwick cracked, "Well if the indication of what you're trying to tell me that the song is about, I would suggest he do that at home."

Warwick also sounded off on Styles' ex and fellow 2021 Grammy nominee Swift.

When asked for her pick for Album of the Year, she shared, "I hope Taylor will get the third one...I would love to see Taylor go ahead and win the third one."

YouTube/Getty Images

As for the rest of her scene-stealing E! interview, Warwick shared her advice for young artists. "I don't give advice first of all, because nobody takes it," she said. "I think just be who you are, you know? You can't be anyone other than who you are...Being somebody else and trying to be something that you're not doesn't pay off in the long run."

Reflecting her very first Grammy win, she shared, "It was wonderful. It was a surprise. I did not expect to win that year and it's always lovely to win a Grammy, it really is. It's something that say your peers think that you are the best that did it that year and they are saying congratulations to you."

Check out more moments from Warwick's E! News Grammys interview above.

