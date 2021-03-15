Dua Lipa's 2021 Grammys Performance Has Us "Levitating" Out of Our Seats

Watch : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

Dua Lipa must be "Levitating" right now.

On Sunday, March 14, the British pop star took to the stage at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to perform a medley of her smash hits, including "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now." Joined by rapper and collaborator DaBaby, Dua captivated viewers thanks to her impressive vocals, unique dance moves and notable outfit changes.

Dua teased her epic performance earlier in the evening during Live from E!: Grammy Awards. She exclusively told E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "Ok, little hints. There's a little medley...it's quite pink. We have some outfit changes and that's all I can tell you."

And, boy, did Dua certainly deliver. Decked out in all pink and sparkles for all three of her outfits, the chart topper oozed some serious disco vibes. We're talking everything from a fabulous pink robe to a bedazzled blazer to a striking two-piece. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the pop diva's killer choreography.