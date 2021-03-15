Taylor Swift Brought the Flower Power to the 2021 Grammys and We're Here For It

Watch : Taylor Swift Is Lucky Number 13

And we'll remember this look forevermore.

Everything was coming up roses for Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night—literally. The superstar brought the flower power to the red carpet, donning a flower-covered Oscar De La Renta minidress from the designer's Fall '21 collection. Tay completed her chic look with pink Christian Louboutin ankle wrap sandals and Cathy Waterman jewels. Leave it to Taylor to actually make florals groundbreaking for spring. (We bet even Miranda Priestly is impressed.)

The 31-year-old's eighth studio album folklore is nominated in several major categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year ("Cardigan") and Best Pop Vocal Album. In total, Taylor earned six nominations at this year's ceremony, including Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats, which she wrote alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.