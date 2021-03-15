Harry Styles Channels His Inner Cher Horowitz on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

Is it any surprise that Harry Styles' look on the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet was dazzling? As if!
The 27-year-old pop superstar took to the stage on Sunday, March 14 for the 63rd annual ceremony, singing a rendition of his hit "Watermelon Sugar." Prior to the performance, Harry—who has become known for his gender-fluid style—hit the red carpet in a yellow plaid jacket reminiscent of Cher Horowitz, the iconic character Alicia Silverstone portrayed in beloved 1995 comedy Clueless.
For the actual performance, Harry switched outfits, going shirtless under his black leather suit and adding a green boa.
During his opening monologue, host Trevor Noah quipped that the show will allow viewers' problems to disappear, "unless one of your problems is being obsessed with Harry Styles, because that is only going to get worse, I promise you."
Trevor added, "Ladies, he'll steal your heart and your dress, and he'll look damn good doing it."
There's no question that the past year has helped the former One Direction star redefine his life in a multitude of ways, including his music career. This followed the December 2019 release of his second solo album, Fine Line.
Heading into the March 14 event, Harry had been nominated for three awards—Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," Best Music Video for "Adore You" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line—marking his first-ever Grammy nominations.
In addition, this past year has seen the performer picking up new acting gigs as well. This includes a lead role in the upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, who Harry started dating late last year.
Despite all this recent success and momentum, he is looking to rest on his laurels. When he accepted Variety's Hitmaker of the Year Award in December, performer promised that he'll be recording new tunes in the near future.
"Yeah, very proud of this, so thank you so much," he said at that time. "I will get back in the studio."
Click here for our full coverage of the 2021 Grammy Awards.