Lizzo's Adorable 2021 Grammys Blunders Are Proof She Should Host Next Year

Watch : Lizzo's Feeling Good as Hell on Her Vegan Diet

Lizzo just took a DNA test, and it turns out, she is 100 percent having the time of her life.

The performer took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards to honor the new honoree for that coveted prize. And Lizzo, who nabbed three Grammys last year, really knew how to enjoy her moment in the spotlight, as she dropped an accidental curse word and then needed help from the crowd to open the actual envelope.

After host Trevor Noah introduced her, Lizzo replied, "Thank you, Trevor. I love you, cutie." Then, in a musical voice akin to the way she performs her song, "Cuz I Love You," she continued, "And I'm presenting 'cause I love you. And my three shiny Grammys that I got last year. Woo!"

She then said, "Bitch, I'm back!" She immediately seemed to recognize she had said a word she wasn't supposed to and added, "Oop, god, oh, I'm so sorry."