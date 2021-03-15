Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's 2021 Grammys Performance Will Make You Nostalgic for the Club

It's showtime, baby!
The moment has finally arrived for Bad Bunny to take center stage at the 2021 Grammys. And as expected, El Conejo Malo made a grand entrance at the star-studded show on Sunday, March 14 with a larger-than-life performance of his chart-topping tune "Dakiti," which is featured on his El Último Tour del Mundo album.
With a flashy background and neon set, the Puerto Rican superstar kicked things off with a bang. Right off the bat, the Latin trap star and Jhay Cortez set their highlighter blue, pink and white stage ablaze by jumping right into their hit track.
They both sang their catchy tune, which made their set all the more fun and lively. The dynamic duo's performance was so electrifying, it made people nostalgic for the nightclub. It didn't help that they both showed off their dancing skills as they moved around the stage in flashy 'fits.
In true Bad Bunny fashion, his outfit was just as swoon-worthy as his performance.
The 26-year-old star made a style statement wearing a head-to-toe silver ensemble. He donned a chain-mail long-sleeve top with a chain-link vest and matching pants. Of course, his accessories also captured fans' attention, as he donned black sunglasses and layered a few necklaces.
Jhay also lit up the room in an over-the-top puffer jacket and black leather pants.
This marks Bad Bunny and Jhay's performance debut at the Grammy Awards.
Moreover, the "La Difícil" singer has been nominated in two categories tonight and could potentially win his first-ever American Grammys. He's been awarded several Latin Grammys in the past.
Bad Bunny is nominated for Latin Pop or Urban Album for his sophomore album, YHLQMDLG—an abbreviation of "Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana" or "I Do What I Want."
Sadly, he didn't win for his other nomination: Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Un Día" with Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Tainy. Had they won the award, however, it would've been the first Spanish-language song to win the category.
Late last year, the Latin trap singer shared his excitement over his Grammy nominations.
"To us, the Latin Grammys are the Grammys," he told The Los Angeles Times back in December. "But of course, I'm happy to be nominated for a gringo Grammy."
In 2019, the "Dakiti" singer earned his first-ever Grammys nomination for Record of the Year for the chart-topping tune, "I Like It" with Cardi B and J Balvin.
The following year, he was nominated twice in the Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album category for Oasis (a collaborative album with J Balvin) and X 100pre (his debut album).
"Our moment will come," Bad Bunny shared with the outlet. "Not now, but in the next few years, as the Latino community continues to grow in the United States, I think the time will come when music is no longer going to be divided by Latin or Anglo but as a single industry that includes us all."