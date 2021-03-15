Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Prove the Grammys Are More Fun With Flasks

Cheers to a Grammys unlike any other.

Before Harry Styles kicked off the biggest night of music on Sunday, March 14, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak decided to start the fun early on the red carpet.

While posing for pictures, the pair known as Silk Sonic couldn't help but show off their flasks and take a sip—or two.

As Anderson wrote on Instagram before arriving at the Los Angeles Convention Center, "Gonna be a lot of drunk posts today! Just rock wt me tho."

It's also going to be a big night for the musical duo who are expected to perform live in front of millions of fans. To say Bruno and Anderson are excited may just be an understatement.

"Ok I might of started too early on the mimosas so ima take a quick nap and tap back in with y'all later!" Anderson joked online just hours before showing up in head to toe Gucci. "Congrats to all the nominees and winners already!! Even if you lose don't ever let them see you cry. I love you so much my sweet and savory babies."