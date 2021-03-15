Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend for Not Thanking Her After His Grammys Win

The 2021 Grammys are officially here!

On Sunday night, March 14, music's biggest and brightest stars made pop culture fans swoon with show-stopping fashion, memorable acceptance speeches and more. And while this year's ceremony was different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it lost its razzle-dazzle.

However, there's one moment that happened outside of the show that has people buzzing: Chrissy Teigen calling out her husband John Legend over his Grammy win.

Ahead of the star-studded show, the singer took home the award for R&B Album of the Year for Bigger Love. Naturally, John couldn't contain his excitement and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album," the 42-year-old star began his caption. "Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic."