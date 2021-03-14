Why Maren Morris Is Convinced Cardi B Could Have a Future in Country Music

If Cardi B's ever interested in dropping a country music remix of "WAP," Maren Morris is her girl.
At tonight's 2021 Grammy Awards, Maren—who is set to perform her Grammy-nominated track "The Bones"—told E!'s Rocsi Diaz that she has the rapper on her collab wish list.
Though they've yet to officially meet, Maren recalled feeling starstruck by the hip-hop star when they were this close to crossing paths.
"The Highwomen actually performed at Ellen like two years ago and Cardi was one of the guests," she dished on the red carpet. "I was so close to knocking on her dressing room, but I'm glad I didn't. I played it cool. But maybe someday we'll rub elbows."
So what would a Maren-Cardi crossover sound like?
"I think it would be epic," the singer told us. "I love how real she is. She is so unfiltered and she'd probably do well in country music, because we're pretty unfiltered, too. I think we're about telling the truth and no B.S. That's her!"
So while we patiently manifest this duo, Maren is focused on soaking up every moment of a Grammys night unlike any other.
For starters, the Recording Academy was challenged with re-imagining Music's Biggest Night in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and perhaps most importantly for Maren, she's a new mom.
Close to a year after giving birth to son Hayes Andrew Hurd, Maren said she's "learned so much about myself."
As the 30-year-old described, "Hayes is actually here with me in L.A., so it's my first Grammys with a child. It just feels really special to have him here. He's such a perfect little boy and I don't think he cares at all what I do for a living."
And while spending the majority of 2020 safely at home, Maren made the most of her time with husband Ryan Hurd and baby Hayes.
"I've gotten to witness every milestone he's had, crawling, almost walking," she shared. "It's just been amazing because we've been at home and not on a tour bus and I've gotten to witness all that."
As for tonight's ceremony, Maren was poised to take home her second Grammy, but lost to the songwriters of "Crowded Table." She first won Best Country Solo Performance in 2016 for "My Church," and has nabbed 11 career nominations.