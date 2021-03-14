Why Maren Morris Is Convinced Cardi B Could Have a Future in Country Music

If Cardi B's ever interested in dropping a country music remix of "WAP," Maren Morris is her girl.

At tonight's 2021 Grammy Awards, Maren—who is set to perform her Grammy-nominated track "The Bones"—told E!'s Rocsi Diaz that she has the rapper on her collab wish list.

Though they've yet to officially meet, Maren recalled feeling starstruck by the hip-hop star when they were this close to crossing paths.

"The Highwomen actually performed at Ellen like two years ago and Cardi was one of the guests," she dished on the red carpet. "I was so close to knocking on her dressing room, but I'm glad I didn't. I played it cool. But maybe someday we'll rub elbows."

So what would a Maren-Cardi crossover sound like?

"I think it would be epic," the singer told us. "I love how real she is. She is so unfiltered and she'd probably do well in country music, because we're pretty unfiltered, too. I think we're about telling the truth and no B.S. That's her!"