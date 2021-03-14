Megan Thee Stallion's Reaction to Winning Her First Grammy With Beyoncé Is All of Us

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Megan Thee Stallion is a hot girl winner!

The 26-year-old rapper just earned her first-ever 2021 Grammy Award for best Best Rap Performance for her remixed single of "Savage." That means, Megan Thee Stallion is sharing her award with fellow Houston native Beyoncé, who was featured on the hit track.

The "WAP" rapper snagged the coveted gold trophy a few hours ahead of the star-studded event on Sunday, March 14. And of course, Megan's reaction and acceptance speech were just as award-worthy.

"I'm gonna cry," the rapper began. "Thank you, Lord. God is the first person I want to thank. My grandma, thank you, nanny, for making me stop music to finish school. Thank you, momma, for pushing me..."

Megan also took a moment to shout out the "Spirit" singer, saying, "Thank you, Beyoncé. I still can't even believe this. What? Me? Thank you, hotties! Thank you, Houston!"