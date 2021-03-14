How Prince Harry Honored His Late Mom Princess Diana on British Mother's Day

Watch : Behind Princess Diana's Bombshell BBC Interview

Just one week after his eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the rest of the royal family, Prince Harry made a touching gesture to honor his late mother Princess Diana on British Mother's Day.

According to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, Harry—who is welcoming another child with his wife Meghan Markle later this year—arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire.

In his interview with Oprah, Harry spoke about how his mother's endowment allowed him and Meghan to take a step back from their roles as senior royals last year, as they received no financial assistance from the royal family. Of the drama between him and his family, he told Oprah that Diana would feel "very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad," adding, that "ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy."