How Prince Harry Honored His Late Mom Princess Diana on British Mother's Day

Just one week after his eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the rest of the royal family, Prince Harry made a touching gesture to honor his late mother Princess Diana on British Mother's Day.
According to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, Harry—who is welcoming another child with his wife Meghan Markle later this year—arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire.
In his interview with Oprah, Harry spoke about how his mother's endowment allowed him and Meghan to take a step back from their roles as senior royals last year, as they received no financial assistance from the royal family. Of the drama between him and his family, he told Oprah that Diana would feel "very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad," adding, that "ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy."
Diana had her own issues with the royal family, of which she married into when she wed her ex-husband and Harry's father Prince Charles in 1981. Like Harry, she gave a sit-down interview, which detailed her experience with the royal family, speaking to journalist Martin Bashir that aired on the BBC's Panorama in 1995. In it, she spoke of her mental health issues, difficulties in her marriage and challenges with the British press.
During the Oprah interview, Harry said of his late mom, "I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process. I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."
The Kensington Palace Instagram account also shared a special message about Diana on Mother's Day.
The account shared a picture drawn by one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children and wrote in the caption, "This year Mother's Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day."