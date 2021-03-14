Watch Penelope Disick Hilariously Reenact Mom Kourtney Kardashian's KUWTK Scene

Watch : Kourtney Admits Egg-Freezing Shots Made Her Hormones Rage

Like mother, like daughter!

On Saturday, March 13, Kourtney Kardashian posted on her TikTok page a video of her 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick hilariously reenacting one of her scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians with a friend.

Penelope, the middle child among the 41-year-old reality star and ex Scott Disick's three kids, and her young pal recreated a moment from the E! show's season 15 episode "Stacking the Deck," which aired in December 2018. On the series, Kourtney is getting ready to freeze her eggs. In the scene, she tells two friends, Stephanie Shepherd and Larsa Pippen, that the hormone shots she's been injecting herself with for her upcoming egg retrieval has been making her emotional.

In the TikTok video, Penelope lip-syncs her mother's line, "I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night." Her friend plays the part of Stephanie, lip-syncing her response, "Yeah, that's totally normal."