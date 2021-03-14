2021 GRAMMYS

How to Watch on TV and Online in the UK
Princess Eugenie Celebrates Her First Mother's Day With Adorable Photo of Baby August

A month after welcoming her first child, a baby boy named August Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie is celebrating motherhood in a sweet way.

Princess Eugenie is feeling the love!

It's been a little over a month since the 30-year-old royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Since the arrival of her little one in February, Princess Eugenie has raved about her new title: Mom.

Case in point? On Sunday, March 14, the British royal took to Instagram to celebrate British Mother's Day. "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day," she shared, alongside an adorable photo of her newborn son.

Additionally, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson with a sweet message. She also posted a throwback image of when the Duchess of York was photographed cradling Princess Eugenie as a newborn.

"⁣I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990," the new mom wrote. "You've taught me so much. Happy Mother's Day to all."

photos
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank: Romance Rewind

To see the heartwarming tribute and cute photo of baby August, scroll through our gallery below. Plus, take a look at the royal babies from over the years!

Instagram
August Brooksbank

"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day.," Princess Eugenie shared on Instagram on March 14, adding, "I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You've taught me so much."

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank & August Brooksbank

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Princess Eugenie shared on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 20. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

Colin Davey/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson & Princess Eugenie

Like her son, Princess Eugenie made her royal debut bundled up in a cozy blanket. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, cradled her as they left the Portland Hospital in London in March 1990.

Bettmann/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

The daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother was photographed on her first outing in 1926.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Archie Harrison

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie Harrison in May 2019. Now, the couple is ready to make their son a big brother after announcing the former actress is pregnant!

PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

It's safe to say the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was a natural in front of the camera.

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images
Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, Prince George, looks too cute for words after he's photographed on his first official overseas trip with his parents in April 2014.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Princess Diana & Prince Harry

While touring Italy as part of her royal duties, Princess Diana looked over the moon as she cuddled her baby boy, Prince Harry.

Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Charles, Princess Diana & Prince William

The proud parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, adorably pose for a family photo with their son Prince William. Making the picture even cuter? The little one sweetly held onto his stuffed koala bear.

Richard Speaight/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
King Edward VIII, King George VI & Princess Mary

The children of King George V and Queen Mary: The future King Edward VIII (who would later abdicate from the throne), his brother, the future King George VI and their sister Princess Mary.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Royal cuteness! The first daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is pictured at her christening in July 2015.

AFP via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, Princess Anne & Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip are all smiles as they take a family photo with their kids, Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Princess Diana

Before becoming Princess Diana, the royal was known as Lady Diana Spencer. Here, she is photographed on her first birthday.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince Louis

Prince Louis is all bundled up in a white blanket and hat at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital.

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Charles

The royal looks picture-perfect, as he lays cozily in his baby basket at Buckingham Palace in 1949.

W & D Downey/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
King Edward VIII

This baby photo of Edward Albert Windsor, who would later take reign as King Edward VIII and then abdicate, is giving us heart-eyes.

