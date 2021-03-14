Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Is All Grown Up and Set to Become a College Wrestler

Watch : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be heading to parents' weekend in Michigan soon enough. The couple's son 18-year-old Joaquin made his final college decision, and has the sweatshirt to prove it.

On March 14, the talk show host took to Instagram to share a photo of her Riverdale star husband and son smiling in University of Michigan hoodies. "Sunday Vibes," she captioned the pic, including a yellow and blue heart that corresponded to the Ann Arbor school's colors.

Mark specifically wore a Michigan Wrestling sweatshirt, as, according to the official Instagram for the University of Michigan's wrestling team, Joaquin will be joining the Wolverines.

"SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos," the account shared. "#NewBlue #GoBlue."

On March 13, Joaquin shared the pic from his soon-to-be team to Instagram, writing in the caption, "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach, @buddylasta, @izzystylewrestling, and @seanbormet."

Back in February, Kelly told viewers on Live With Kelly and Ryan that Joaquin finding the right school was a big deal for the family, as the teenager battles dyslexia and dysgraphia.

"Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night....Mark got very emotional and very choked up," she recalled, "because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."