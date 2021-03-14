Jennifer Lopez Subtly Claps Back at Haters in New Video Referencing Alex Rodriguez Relationship Drama

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Break Silence About Relationship Status

If one picture is worth a thousand words, Jennifer Lopez's visual message about her and Alex Rodriguez's relationship drama is priceless.

On Sunday, March 14, J.Lo took to social media to signal her thoughts on reports she'd split from A-Rod that made top headlines for half a day before the two denied them. A carefully curated video montage showcasing the singer and actress' sexy moves, fierce attitude and major career accomplishments was posted on Jennifer's TikTok page.

The post contained footage from her music videos and movies—including Hustlers and Selena, from her appearance at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, screenshots of past social media posts that stirred controversy and yes, real media headlines about her, including one claiming she and Alex had called it quits. Although on Saturday, March 13, J.Lo and A-Rod issued a joint statement that read, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."