Here's What Alex Rodriguez Said When Asked If He Was Single Amid Jennifer Lopez Relationship Drama

Alex Rodriguez appeared to be in goods spirits a day after it was widely reported that he and Jennifer Lopez had split, which they later denied.
On Saturday, March 13, hours after the breakup reports circulated, A-Rod stepped out in Miami. A celebrity photographer asked him if it was true he and J.Lo split up. He ignored the question and kept walking. She then asked he was single. He laughed and said, "No," as seen in a video posted by TMZ.
That same morning, Alex and Jennifer issued a joint statement denying they had split. They said, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."
During his interaction with the photographer in Miami, where he and the singer and actress both live, the retired MLB star answered a phone call, as seen in the same TMZ video.
"Hold on, let me call you right back, babe," he told the caller, who he did not identify. When the photographer asked if it was Jennifer, he laughed.
While J.Lo and A-Rod are not calling it quits for now, a source close to the couple told E! News exclusively on Saturday that "Alex is fully aware that this relationship is currently hanging by a thread" and "things have been bumpy in the relationship for the last six months."
"Alex is convincing Jennifer to try and work things out. Jennifer is giving herself time to think about their future," the source said. "They have several investments together and their children are incredibly close. The idea of untangling it all seems like such a massive undertaking that she doesn't want to exit the relationship too quickly."
Alex and Jennifer have not commented publicly about the details regarding their relationship turmoil.
A different source close to the couple told E! News that no third party was involved in the rough patch that hit the couple's relationship. They also denied recent romance rumors involving A-Rod and Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, who told Page Six in February that she and Alex had "spoken on the phone" "randomly" last year. She also said, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." That month, a source close to A-Rod told E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."