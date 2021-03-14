Miranda Cosgrove and More iCarly Stars Reunite at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Watch : "iCarly" Cast Will Reunite at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

From a web show to an award show!

While it's not exactly 2007 anymore, it felt a lot like it as the stars of iCarly came together on Saturday, March 13 for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. During the annual award ceremony—which welcomed an audience and some stars virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic—the famous faces that helped bring the beloved late 2000s series to life joined together for a highly anticipated reunion.

Miranda Cosgrove, 27, Nathan Kress, 28, and Jerry Trainor, 44, stepped out on stage together—at a safe social distance, of course—to share their excitement about their series' return and to hand out the orange blimp for Favorite Movie. The award went to Wonder Woman 1984 and the film's beloved star Gal Gadot was there to accept it.

The stars of iCarly are no strangers to the Kids' Choice Awards. The series was nominated for Favorite TV Show every year from 2008 through 2013 and won the award three times. Cosgrove also racked up five nominations for Favorite TV Actress.