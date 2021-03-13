Why Sheryl Underwood Is Calling Her and Sharon Osbourne's Tense Exchange a "Blessing"

Sheryl Underwood is sharing how she felt after Sharon Osbourne's heated exchange with her on The Talk.

Earlier this week, tension erupted on the daytime talk show after the 68-year-old star defended Piers Morgan following his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah.

The co-hosts' conversation immediately went south on Wednesday, March 10, with Sharon saying, "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"

"It was not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and reaction to it," Sheryl explained. "To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."

"Right now," she went on, "I'm talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don't want anybody here to watch this and say that we're attacking you for being racist."

Sharon responded, "It's too late. I think that seed's already sowed."