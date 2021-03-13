Here's What's Really Going on Between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

What's really going on between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez?

On Friday, March 12, E! News and multiple major news outlets confirmed that the two had split and ended their engagement after four years together. But on Saturday, March 13, the pair issued a joint statement saying, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

Hours later, a source close to the couple revealed exclusive info to E! News about the status of J.Lo and A-Rod's relationship and two-year engagement. The insider said the two were caught off guard by how quickly reports of a breakup had spread.

"Alex is convincing Jennifer to try and work things out. Jennifer is giving herself time to think about their future," the source told E! News. "They have several investments together and their children are incredibly close. The idea of untangling it all seems like such a massive undertaking that she doesn't want to exit the relationship too quickly."

While the two are not calling it quits for now, the source added that "Alex is fully aware that this relationship is currently hanging by a thread."

This is not the first time J.Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, have hit a rough patch, the insider said, adding that "things have been bumpy in the relationship for the last six months." A previous source told E! News on Friday, March 12, that the two "have had issues for a while."