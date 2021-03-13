Doja Cat Teaches Us How to Do the Silhouette Challenge Before Grammys

Watch : Doja Cat Teaches How to Do the Silhouette Challenge

Not all of us have the makeup or dance skills to succeed at the many, many TikTok challenges that pop up on the social media platform, but fortunately for fans wanting to participate in the Silhouette Challenge, all we need is a little lesson from first-time Grammy nominee Doja Cat.

The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is quite popular on TikTok. The Best New Artist nominee at the 2021 Grammys has over eight million followers on the app, and last year, her hit song "Say So" was turned into an iconic TikTok dance that was all over everyone's For You Page. (If you know, you know.) Now, Doja Cat's song "Streets" is part of the Silhouette Challenge.

For the uninitiated, the Silhouette Challenge is when a person stands in a doorway, wearing regular clothes, before transitioning to a sexier, more-revealing number shown in silhouette with a red light behind them. The videos begin with Paul Anka's "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," then transitions to "Streets" as the person in the video poses. It's certainly one of the more risque TikTok challenges!