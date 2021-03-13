Khloe Kardashian Shares New Family Pics With Tristan Thompson on His 30th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her man's major birthday milestone with the help of their daughter.
On Saturday, March 13, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared rare family pics from Tristan Thompson's 30th birthday celebration, showing herself with him and their daughter True Thompson, 2. Khloe wore a sleeveless, silver asymmetrical mini dress and matching stiletto sandals. Tristan sported a light gray suit with no tie and white sneakers and True wore a sleeveless white dress with black lace-up boots. While Khloe often posts pics of their little one, this marks the first time she has shared images of her boyfriend in months.
In her post, the Good American mogul included a tribute to the NBA star, who has been away playing for the Boston Celtics.
"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," wrote Khloe, who rekindled her relationship with Tristan last year as they quarantined together in her Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She continued, "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30. I can't wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"
Khloe's mother Kris Jenner also posted a pic of herself with the couple at the party, as well as throwback pics of them and True. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Tristan!!!! Wishing you the most magical, amazing day!!! You are an amazing son, brother, dad, friend, partner and uncle Tristan to all the kids and we love you very much!!!!!"
Since reconciling, Khloe and Tristan have been trying to expand their family. She shared that she has undergone IVF several times and the couple has succeeded in creating embryos. However, Khloe has not said if she plans on getting pregnant or trying to have a surrogate carry a baby for her and Tristan, an issue the two discussed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"My plan was to have kids closer in age," she said on The Ellen Show's Lady Parts series this week. "But now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. But I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."