Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence About Relationship Status After Split Reports

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken their silence about the status of their relationship: They have not called it quits.

As news that the pair broke up after four years together shocked fans of the typically inseparable A-list couple, the two issued a rare, joint statement to E! News on Saturday, March 13 to address the matter for the first time.

"All the reports are inaccurate," they said. "We are working through some things."

In addition, a source close to the couple told E! News that J.Lo and A-Rod hit a rough patch, adding that there was absolutely no third party involved and that reports about Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy are not true. The source said the couple was blindsided by the report that started from Page Six and that there was never a confirmation from either side about a breakup.

In January, romance rumors erupted about A-Rod and Madison after she made cryptic comments on the show's reunion about communicating with a "very famous" and "married" "ex-MLB player" over DM. At the time, a source told E! News that Alex, who is divorced, "doesn't know her and has never met her." In February, Madison told Page Six that she and A-Rod have "spoken on the phone" "randomly" last year but "never been physical." She added, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." A-Rod did not comment.