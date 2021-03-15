Below Deck Sailing Yacht Sneak Peek: See Gary & Sydney's Awkward "Walk of Shame"

Talk about an awkward morning.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, March 15's all-new Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Sydney Zaruba and Gary King have awkward run-ins with the other Parsifal III crewmembers following their hookup. First to sneak out of the guest cabin is deckhand Sydney, who, unfortunately, is dressed in only an oversized white t-shirt.

"Oh my god, it's like the worst walk of shame I could ever possibly imagine," Sydney notes in a confessional. "Just had to act like nothing happened."

To make matters worse, Sydney is then spotted by chef Natasha De Bourg while en route to her cabin. Hilariously, rather than comment on Sydney's appearance, Natasha simply side-eyes the camera.

As Sydney makes her way into her cabin, she is then interrogated by chief stew Daisy Kelliher. She asks her roommate, "Good morning. Where did you sleep?"

In response, Sydney states, "Port side guest cabin."

By this point, first mate Gary makes his way out of the guest cabin—wrapped in a bed sheet. Smooth, Gary, smooth.