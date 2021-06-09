Why Women Everywhere Love Kim Kardashian's Skims

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kim Kardashian made it so easy (and comfortable) to "Keep Up With" her. Clearly, Kim and her team have put a lot of thought into her Skims collections. She recognizes that there's not just one shade of "nude," creating bodysuits, bras, and underwear to complement a wide array of skin tones. Skims products have inclusive sizes with sweatshirts, pants, and more ranging from a size XXS up to 5X. She's even created loungewear for kids to enjoy starting at a size 2T.
Wear any item from Skims and you'll be the "most exciting to look at" and you'll feel unbelievable comfort and support. Check out some of our favorites from the brand below.
Skims Sculpting Bra
If you have a larger chest and laugh at the idea of a "supportive" bralette, no one can blame you. However, Kim came through with a great solution: the Skims Sculpting Bra. This lightweight bra is unbelievably comfortable and supportive.
Skims Cotton Lounge Bundle
Who doesn't love the ease of a matching set? This bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging.
Skims Terry Wrap
This terry wrap is much better than just drying off with a towel. It has an elasticized top and a velcro closure for an adjustable fit right after you shower or hit the pool.
Skims Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
Keep your kids warm in this adorable, zip-up hoodie. It's available from a size 2T to a kids' size 14 in five different colors. There are even matching pants you can pair with it.
Skims Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps
If you're looking for some extra support, the Skims sculpting bodysuit holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt, and provides support for your chest. The bodysuit has a snap closure for easy maneuvering so you don't have to strip down every time you go to the ladies' room.
Skims Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Kim called this the "essential" bodysuit for a reason. It is the perfect base layer with any outfit and it looks chic on its own. Them mock neck bodysuit is made from a stretch fabric that flatters any body type. Thankfully, it's available in six different colors.
Skims Cozy Knit Jogger
All of the pieces from the Skims Cozy collection are so incredibly soft and warm. The joggers fit at the natural waist and have elasticized cuffs.
Skims Cozy Knit Robe
You can wear this as a robe (obviously) or even as a sweater when you're out and about. It's made of the softest, warmest fabric imaginable and it has two big pockets to fit your phone and keys. The robes are available in five colors: Dusk, Bone, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx.
Skims The Slide
If you already have the Cozy robe and pants, you might as well complete the outfit with some matching slides that are oh-so-soft. The slippers are available in Dusk, Bone, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx.
Skims Silk Button Up Night Dress
All of the silk items from Skims will make you feel luxurious and this shirtdress is no exception. The fabric feels so soft against your skin. There's just one problem: you'll never want to take it off.
Skims Full Control Tights
These are not your average tights. The full control tights from Skims have a built-in control top and mid-thigh support. One reviewer described them as a "confidence booster" and another customer called them a "game-changer." See what the hype is all about and nab yourself a pair in Onyx, Cocoa, Sienna, or Clay.
Skims Cozy Knit Pullover
As if the Skims Cozy collection couldn't get any more comfortable, Kim added an oversized pullover to the line-up. All of the Cozy items keep you warm, but this pullover ensures that you're shielded from the wind thanks to its mock neck collar that snaps shut. The pullover also has a large front pocket to store your essentials.
— Originally published Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:00 AM PT