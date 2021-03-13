BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together
Brie Bella's Photos of Son Buddy's Baby Teeth Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Buddy & Matteo Pose for First Baby Pictures - Cuteness Alert!

There's nothing cuter than baby teeth.

And, on Thursday, March 11, Brie Bella treated her eight million followers on Instagram to several new photos of son Buddy Danielson. In the new images, which were posted on her Instagram Story, fans got a closer look at Buddy's budding baby teeth.

The Total Bellas star highlighted the little one's milestone by writing, "Hi teeth!!!"

Since welcoming her son with Daniel Bryan in August 2020, Brie has kept fans up to date on her baby boy's development. Back in January, the WWE star turned businesswoman shared one of Buddy's firsts.

We're, of course, talking about the first time Brie and Bryan's youngest child saw snow. Buddy, who was born in Arizona and is now being raised in California's Napa Valley, was blown away when he saw snow during a family getaway to Lake Tahoe.

In a photo featuring a wide-eyed Buddy, Brie wrote, "I know the feeling Bud."

photos
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

Another major milestone occurred when Buddy hit his half birthday last month. Alongside a video of Buddy playing with blocks, Brie shared, "Sweet Buddy Boy is 6 months today!!! Time is flying. He's crawling, reaching for everything, sleeping in his own crib, loving sweet potatoes and is a drooling laughing machine!!!"

The youngster has since turned 7-months-old and is growing up before our very eyes. For the pictures of Buddy's baby teeth, and his other cutest moments, scroll through the images below!

Now the moment you've been waiting for, Buddy's cutest pics:

Baby Teeth

Brie Bella gave fans a closer look at baby Buddy's budding teeth in this March 2021 update.

Play Time With Buddy

Fans got another look at Buddy's baby teeth in this playtime pic.

Happy Buddy

Alongside this March 2021 photo of her son, Brie wrote, "Hi Buddy"

7 Months Old

In honor of Buddy turning 7-months old, the WWE superstar shared, "Can't believe my little Bud Bud is 7 months....sitting up, crawling and reaching out for me. He's my cuddle sweet little bug!!!"

Brie’s Babies

Brie shared a sweet selfie of kids Birdie and Buddy in February 2021.

Sitting Up

"And just like that, Buddy is sitting up," the Total Bellas star shared online.

The Disaster Artist

Alongside this February 2021 update, Brie joked, "He loves when his sister is out so he can destroy her room lol."

Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

Buddy and Nana

"Best gift we got this year," Brie shared with her followers. "Visit from Nana!"

Playtime with Mom

Buddy beamed as he spent quality time with mom Brie.

Brie's Little Man

In December 2020, Brie shared this photo of herself and her "little man."

 

Four Months Old

Alongside this sweet photo of Bryan and Buddy, Brie stated, "Buddy is officially 4 months old!!"

Smiling Bright

Brie shared, "I love how one minute they are smiling at you and the next they are sleeping!!"

Sleeping Buddy

Buddy looked so peaceful in this sleeping shot.

Thankful for Family

"Sooo grateful for family and friends," Brie wrote. "And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home."

Sweet as Pie

Buddy couldn't be cuter in this pic from Thanksgiving 2020.

More Playtime

In this Nov. 2020 photo, Buddy enjoyed some bonding time with his cousin, Matteo.

Cuddles from Buddy

Brie shared in November, "Buddy sleeps soooo well in his #snoo!! Mama always loves his cuddles before his naps!!"

Baby Blue Eyes

Brie called Buddy her "best surprise ever" in Nov. 2020.

Brie's Sweet Boy

"And just like that my sweet boy constantly rolls over," the mother of two explained. "He now wants to stare at the world from his tummy!!! #15weeks"

Family Throwback

"Can't wait to relive all the special moments again," the E! personality noted. "The season that welcomes Buddy and Matteo into this world starts TONIGHT at 9/8c only on E!"

Sunny Smile

Brie shared on Instagram, "Someone wants to say Hi."

Almost Ready to Roll

"Buddy's favorite thing to do," Brie wrote alongside this sweet snap. "Trying to think how much longer till he rolls over. What do you Mom's think?????"

Generous Genes

Bryan and his lookalikes! Brie pointed out in the caption that her husband has "strong genes."

Pre-Total Bellas Throwback

"Can't wait to share this journey with you all on @totalbellas," Brie wrote alongside a number of throwback photos, including this one of her and Buddy right after he was born. "This season is one for the books...we started filming not knowing a pandemic was coming....Nikki and I thought ok looks like we won't be filming this journey but @bunimmurray @eentertainment @wwe figured out the safest way to showcase this twin journey of pregnancy...I can't wait to relive it all again on November 12th 9pm on E!"

photos
View More Photos From Buddy Danielson's Cutest Pics

Catch up on Total Bellas any time here.

