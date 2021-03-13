Brie Bella's Photos of Son Buddy's Baby Teeth Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : Buddy & Matteo Pose for First Baby Pictures - Cuteness Alert!

There's nothing cuter than baby teeth.

And, on Thursday, March 11, Brie Bella treated her eight million followers on Instagram to several new photos of son Buddy Danielson. In the new images, which were posted on her Instagram Story, fans got a closer look at Buddy's budding baby teeth.

The Total Bellas star highlighted the little one's milestone by writing, "Hi teeth!!!"

Since welcoming her son with Daniel Bryan in August 2020, Brie has kept fans up to date on her baby boy's development. Back in January, the WWE star turned businesswoman shared one of Buddy's firsts.

We're, of course, talking about the first time Brie and Bryan's youngest child saw snow. Buddy, who was born in Arizona and is now being raised in California's Napa Valley, was blown away when he saw snow during a family getaway to Lake Tahoe.

In a photo featuring a wide-eyed Buddy, Brie wrote, "I know the feeling Bud."