WandaVision Creator Explains Why the Show Didn't Need Mephisto Or Another Evil Dude

If you were just sure that a big bad, perhaps by the name of Mephisto, was going to emerge before the end of WandaVision, you were probably quite disappointed.

However, you can't be blamed for thinking that. We thought that, and it was all based on the fact that in the comics, the demon Mephisto is the big bad responsible for Wanda Maximoff's mysteriously powerful twins at the center of her family story. But WandaVision was never designed to be a story about a young woman being controlled by an evil villain, especially if that villain is a man.

"That's not fun!" creator Jac Schaeffer tells E! News. "Plus, then we'd have to spend time with that guy. Who needs that?"

Schaeffer, who also wrote the upcoming Black Widow, calls that "old storytelling," and it's something WandaVision just wasn't in the mood for.

"We had all the pieces we needed to finish the story," she says. "We had Kathryn Hahn! Why would we need Mephisto when we have Kathryn Hahn?"

Very valid point.