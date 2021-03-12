Did Madison LeCroy Cause Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Split? Here’s What We Know

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were on top of the world. They shared an adorable, blended family and loved to show off their four kids. And in terms of her career, J.Lo has been on a high—from the 2019 Oscars and the 2020 Super Bowl to the 2021 Inauguration.
After the pair got engaged in 2019, it seemed like their love story was only just beginning. He even proved to be the perfect Instagram hubby at her movie premieres!
Yet, sources confirmed to E! News on Friday, March 12, that Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, are calling it quits. So, what went wrong?
We know what you're wondering: Did those cheating rumors about Madison LeCroy play a role in all this? It turns out that a source tells E! News the split is "definitely" not because of Madison. Here's what we know.
Recall back in January, a preview of the Southern Charm reunion showed Craig Conover accusing Madison of being a "f--king home-wrecker." Craig claimed Madison cheated on his pal, Austen Kroll, by having an affair with a married pro baseball player.
"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" he said on air. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--k an ex-MLB player."
Madison, 30, denied the allegations: "Put me on a lie detector test... I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that?"
Who could Craig have been referring to? Fans pointed to the clue of a married MLB player and guessed that Madison was having an affair with A.Rod.
On Feb. 3, the Bravo star addressed the rumors with Alex, telling Page Six it was all "innocent" because they had spoken on the phone a year ago, but never met up.
Madison called the Yankees star "just an acquaintance," and added, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."
A source close to Alex told E! News at the time, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."
Madison's sister, Kaci LeCroy Davis, also backed them up by pointing out that technically Alex was not married, but engaged.
However, the question remains: Did all this lingering drama affect J.Lo and A.Rod's relationship?
Well, a second source tells E! News that the couple "starting fighting a lot" near the end of 2020, long before the Madison LeCroy story surfaced.
"Alex has had problem texting girls for years," that insider says. "There is no proof that he has moved past the texting flirtation stage, but the evidence had continued piling up and became too much too ignore."
According to the second source, Jennifer's friends had been warning her for a long time that A.Rod was "not a good guy" and that "he was using her to clean up his tarnished image after his many scandals."
The source continues, "For years, Jennifer did not listen to the warnings, but now she believes them."
In fact, the breakup wasn't a sudden decision, but had been brewing before the rumors, explains a third source. The insider adds, "They have had issues for a while and it wasn't sudden. She has trust issues and there has been a lot of noise recently."
The pair were spotted together at the 2021 Inauguration in January and again in Miami for Valentine's Day in February.
Last month, a source told E! News that Jennifer was ignoring the cheating allegations while heading to the Dominican Republic to begin filming Shotgun Wedding. As the source put it, "Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention."
