Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Decision to Call Off Her Engagement to Alex Rodriguez

The celebrity power couple that was Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is no more.
The couple, who began dating in 2017, and announced their engagement just two years later have called their wedding off. A source close to the former couple tells E! News exclusively, it was J.Lo's decision to end the relationship—and it had to do with realizing she may not be able to trust the former baseball star after all.
"Jennifer has ended things with Alex," the insider shares. "After months of questioning things and fighting, Jennifer felt like she could no longer trust Alex anymore."
While some fans may speculate whether the rumors that Alex was secretly in communication with reality star Madison LeCroy had anything to do with the split, the source says that the relationship rift started well before the story surfaced on Bravo reality series Southern Charm, when Madison was accused of stepping out on her then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with the MLB player.
In February, Madison insisted to Page Six that Alex was an "acquaintance" she would occasionally speak to on the phone, however, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."
At the time, a source close to Alex told E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."
Following the rumors, a source told E! that the Wedding Planner star didn't let the gossip phase her. "J.Lo will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic," an insider shared at the time. "Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention."
It seemed to be true, as the pair celebrated Valentine's Day in Miami just before J.Lo left to film Shotgun Wedding in the D.R.
She posted a photo of flowers Alex gave her to Instagram, writing in the caption, "February is our special month... our anniversary month... We met again for the first time on February 1st... the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn't been a day we haven't been together or spoken... you keep me laughing...I love your wickedly funny sense of humor... and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one... I love you and all you do for me and with me....you are my funny valentine."
Later that month, Jennifer shared a photo to Instagram of her and Alex getting cozy in the Dominican Republic.
However, the romance wasn't exactly what it seemed. The source now claims that Alex and Jennifer would simply "fight and then go days without communicating as they began traveling and living separately."
Still, it seems that who Alex was communicating with was an issue for the pair. "Alex has had problem texting girls for years," says the source. "There is no proof that he has moved past the texting flirtation stage, but the evidence had continued piling up and became too much too ignore."
Apparently, the Hustlers actress was warned about this behavior from Alex. "Jennifer's friends for a long time had warned her that A. Rod was not a good guy and that he was using her to clean up his tarnished image after his many scandals," the source alleges. "For years, Jennifer did not listen to the warnings, but now she believes them."
A second insider adds that the couple "have had issues for a while" and that the end of their romance "wasn't sudden."
"She has trust issues and there has been a lot of noise recently," says the insider. "It's all very complicated between the kids and all their business ventures together. It will take a long time to untangle. Everything in their lives is very much merged together. Everyone is very sad and upset."
A third source adds, "The split is definitely not because of Madison LeCroy," and that "Jennifer and Alex remain cordial."