Holly Robinson Peete Claims Sharon Osbourne Complained She Was "Too Ghetto" for The Talk

Here's something to Talk about.

On Friday, March 12, Holly Robinson Peete, a former co-host of The Talk, took to Twitter to share her account of why she was let go from the daytime talk show after just one season, pointing the figure at current host Sharon Osbourne. Holly alleges, "I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto' for ‘The Talk'…then I was gone."

Holly continues, "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to."

Former co-host Leah Remini also chimed in when a fan of the talk show claimed that the King of Queens actress was the one who started the rumor that Sharon called Holly "ghetto." Leah told the critic, "Don't be ridiculous. But good try love."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leah first made the allegations in a 2012 Twitter Q&A, claiming that Sharon thought she and Holly were "awkward," "not funny" and "ghetto."