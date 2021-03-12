Holly Robinson Peete Claims Sharon Osbourne Complained She Was "Too Ghetto" for The Talk

Here's something to Talk about.
On Friday, March 12, Holly Robinson Peete, a former co-host of The Talk, took to Twitter to share her account of why she was let go from the daytime talk show after just one season, pointing the figure at current host Sharon Osbourne. Holly alleges, "I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto' for ‘The Talk'…then I was gone."
Holly continues, "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to."
Former co-host Leah Remini also chimed in when a fan of the talk show claimed that the King of Queens actress was the one who started the rumor that Sharon called Holly "ghetto." Leah told the critic, "Don't be ridiculous. But good try love."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leah first made the allegations in a 2012 Twitter Q&A, claiming that Sharon thought she and Holly were "awkward," "not funny" and "ghetto."
Sharon disputed Leah's claims in a statement, writing that she had no influence over the producers' decisions and describing the accusations as "false gossip."
"That being said, my only wish is that Leah would just stop all this negative, unprofessional, and childish behavior," Ozzy Osbourne's wife continued. "It's been seven months. It's time to move on. Leah is a very talented actress and I only wish her happiness and success. I know that better things are to come if she can just get beyond all this negativity."
At the time, Holly told The Hollywood Reporter that she was blindsided by the announcement that she and Leah were the only original co-hosts not returning in season two. She explained, "Usually when you get fired, your boss brings you in, sits you down and tells you why they can't keep you... They say we have to downsize or you're not doing this, you're not doing that. I was never given that opportunity."
She also recalled hearing that other people were being hired and thought to herself, "That's going to be a crowded table," adding that it was "the most frustrating time of my professional life."
Leah now says she looks back on that time with positivity, sharing on Twitter in part that she's "pretty happy to not be in a toxic environment."
And to anyone asking for her to bring the receipts, this is what she has to say to that: "I don't need to bring s--t. The receipts were brought."
Sharon recently came under fire when she accused co-host Sheryl Underwood of calling her a racist after Sheryl asked about her decision to defend Piers Morgan. She said through tears, "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"
Additionally, Sharon was criticized for telling Sheryl, "Don't try and cry because if anybody should be crying, it should be me."
On Friday, Sharon explained she reacted the way she did because she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive" and allowed her "fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over."
Nonetheless, her friend, Piers, demanded an apology from the "bullies" on The Talk.
E! News reached out to reps for Holly, Sharon and The Talk, but did not hear back.