Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split: Revisit Their Sweetest Moments as a Blended Family

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up after four years together. Keep scrolling to take a look back at their love story and the cutest moments with their four kids: Max, Emme, Natasha and Ella.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Postpone Wedding

A.Rod and J.Lo are over

The power couple has officially split after a two year engagement, sources tell E! News. 

Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, first met about 15 years ago, before hitting it off in 2017. Fans really fell in love with the stars in 2019, when they made a splash by publicly appearing together at the 2019 Oscars and Vanity Fair after party. 

In March 2019, the former baseball pro popped the question and shared pics of her huge $1 million engagement ring. He gushed, "she said yes," along with a heart emoji. 

It was the fifth engagement for J.Lo, who has been married three times—to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. 

In 2019, Jennifer said their time together was full of laughter, fun and adventures as they continued to grow and learn side-by-side. The singer wrote on Instagram for their two-year anniversary, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Yet, nearly two years after the proposal, Jennifer revealed that they "hadn't really talked" about wedding plans, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," she told Elle in January 2021. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it." 

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Hustlers actress didn't indicate anything was wrong at the time, saying, "There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it... We just have to wait to see where the world lands."

Later in January, Alex and Jennifer took a trip together to Washington, DC, for President Joe Biden's Inauguration, where J.Lo performed. The A-listers were then seen together in Miami for Valentine's Day.

However, A.Rod recently became caught up in a social media controversy over a rumored relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, though she called him "just an acquaintance." Madison told Page Six in February, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." A source close to Alex has said they've never met. 

Throughout the ups and downs, the TikTok stars have a more important role outside of the spotlight, as parents.

Jennifer and Alex have four kids from previous relationships. She shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with Marc. On the other hand, the Yankees star is dad to 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

They've loved spending holidays with their kids in years past, with Jennifer telling E! News in 2020, "The holidays were awesome. We were with the kids the whole time and it was, it was beautiful and that, that recharges me. That refuels me. It gets me excited again to go out there and make them proud."

See pics of their beautiful, blended family below. 

Instagram
Birthday Love

When Natasha celebrated her birthday, Jennifer Lopez celebrated with Alex Rodriguez and other close family members. "A night with family > any other night," he wrote on Instagram.

YouTube
All Together

The singer shares this family photo on the former athlete's birthday.

YouTube
Just the Girls

Emme, Ella and Natasha perform a song from Annie for Lopez's birthday.

Instagram
A Sibling Squeeze

"All the love backstage on the #itsmypartytour," J.Lo captions the sweet shot.

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
Play Ball!

J.Lo and A-Rod watch the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on day two of the 2019 MLB season.

Instagram
A-Rod's Biggest Fans

To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.

Instagram
Jersey Status

A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.

Instagram
Idaho Idols

The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.

Instagram
Family First

"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.

Instagram
Snuggle Bundle

The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.

Instagram
Backseat Bunch

"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.

Instagram
PJ Party

J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"

Instagram
The Girls

"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Instagram
Family Selfie

J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

BACKGRID
Family Fun Night

J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Sunday Funday

Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Pool Party

All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Girls Rule

A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Let's Eat

The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Hang Time

The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Island Time

Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Flower Power

Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.

Instagram
Pool Time

A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.

Instagram
Group Hug

The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.

Instagram
Sing It, Sister

The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.

