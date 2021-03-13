Relive Tristan Thompson's Romance With Khloe Kardashian on His 30th Birthday

A milestone birthday for Tristan Thompson.
As E! readers well know, today, March 13 marks the NBA player's 30th birthday. And, since the Kardashian-Jenners are experts at commemorating birthdays, we're sure Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson are making Tristan feel extra special today.
It's certainly a good time to be Tristan, who signed with the Boston Celtics last November and is planning to expand his family with the Good American mogul. In fact, in a preview clip ahead of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Mar. 18, Khloe told Tristan that she felt "ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again."
Tristan responded by revealing that he's always wanted four kids. Currently, he has son Prince Thompson, 4, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 2, with Khloe.
While Khloe and Tristan's road to baby no. 2 hasn't been entirely seamless, as the KUWTK star recently detailed her IVF journey, the mother of one seems determined to give True another sibling.
She noted on The Ellen Show's "Lady Parts" segment, "I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."
Khloe and Tristan are clearly in a good place following their 2019 split. So, in honor of Tristan's birthday, we invite you to look back at the pair's romance.
Happy birthday, Tristan!
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)