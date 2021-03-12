Here's the Special Item Meghan Markle Is Planning to Share With Her Daughter

Pregnant Meghan Markle has been preparing for a baby girl for years.
In a resurfaced interview with Hello Magazine, which was first published in Sept. 2015, the Duchess of Sussex shared the special gift she'd "give her daughter one day."
"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," the Suits alum shared. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."
Meghan, who revealed in February that she and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together, went on to detail the already engraved timepiece, explaining, "I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."
In the couples' official statement, which was released on Sunday, Feb. 14, they wrote, "We can confirm that Archie [Harrison] is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
As for 22-month-old Archie, he's growing up and the Duke and Duchess are sharing his big moves with the world, including walking.
"We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything," Harry explained in October. With Meghan adding, "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally. We'd miss a lot of those moments. So, I think it's been a lot of really good family time."
Fans of the proud parents got a chance to see their growing boy when he made a surprise appearance during a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
While he wasn't actually in the special, viewers did get a peek at him running in a black-and-white clip that was shared during the revealing conversation.