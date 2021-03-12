Here's the Special Item Meghan Markle Is Planning to Share With Her Daughter

Watch : Meghan Markle's Email to Palace About Kate Middleton Revealed

Pregnant Meghan Markle has been preparing for a baby girl for years.

In a resurfaced interview with Hello Magazine, which was first published in Sept. 2015, the Duchess of Sussex shared the special gift she'd "give her daughter one day."

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," the Suits alum shared. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

Meghan, who revealed in February that she and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together, went on to detail the already engraved timepiece, explaining, "I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

In the couples' official statement, which was released on Sunday, Feb. 14, they wrote, "We can confirm that Archie [Harrison] is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."