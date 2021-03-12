Hear Taylor Swift's Version of "Wildest Dreams" in Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's New Movie

We're one step closer to a brand-new version of one of Taylor Swift's Grammy-winning albums.
On Friday, March 12, the trailer for new animated movie Spirit Untamed hit the internet—and came with a huge surprise for Swifties when the song "Wildest Dreams," off Taylor's 2014 album 1989, appeared in the trailer.
The artist took to her Instagram Story to share her excitement, writing, "Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) in your new trailer!!"
Spirit Untamed happens to star Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor's ex-boyfriend, who is rumored to be the inspiration behind one of her other heartbreaking hits, "All Too Well," off her album Red.
Though fans only heard a snippet of Taylor's version of "Wildest Dreams," they were thrilled. One tweeted, "I have CHILLS and I've only barely heard wildest dreams Taylor's version, I will not be prepared when it drops." Another added, "Hearing a snippet of Wildest Dreams (Taylor's version) MADE ME EMOTIONAL today." A third wrote, "still haven't processed how good taylors vocals sound on wildest dreams wtf i didnt think they could get any better."
As fans know, Taylor—who is set to perform at this year's Grammys, where she earned five nominations—is in the process of re-recording her first five albums, following a dispute over ownership of her masters with her former record label Big Machine Label Group.
This isn't the first time Tay has teased a new recording of one of her hits prior to its official release. Last December, an updated version of "Love Story," off her album Fearless, debuted in a Match commercial created by her friend Ryan Reynolds. She officially released the track in February, and announced that the full Fearless album would arrive on April 9.
When we'll get the official release of "Wildest Dreams" on streaming platforms remains to be seen, but given how quickly Taylor churns out new music, it's safe to say sooner rather than later.