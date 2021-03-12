Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysKardashiansPhotosVideos

Maurizio Gucci's Ex Patrizia Reggiani Slams Lady Gaga Over House of Gucci Role

Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci sentenced to prison for ordering his murder, has a bone to pick with Lady Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress is set to play her in a new biopic.

Che scandalo!

Well, it's not a full-fledged scandal yet, but drama is brewing after Patrizia Reggiani made it clear she's not too happy with Lady Gaga. If you're not up to date on Mother Monster's latest movie role, let's recap. Gaga recently began filming for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, which will chronicle Maurizio Gucci's murder and aftermath. In 1998, Reggiani, his ex-wife, was sentenced to prison for ordering his killing. The Oscar winner is set to play Reggiani while Adam Driver will portray Gucci, a former head of the Gucci fashion house. 

Now, Reggiani has a bone to pick with Gaga, who has allegedly not met with her. "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," Reggiani told ANSA, an Italian wire service. Reggiani noted it's not a money-related question as she "won't get a cent from the film." As Italy's so-called "Black Widow" put it, "It is a question of good sense and respect." E! News has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment. 

Meanwhile, the musician, who was hailed for her performance in the 2018 version of A Star Is Born, was spotted late last month in Rome sporting brunette locks seemingly to portray Reggiani. 

On March 9, Gaga further teased her new role with a photo of her and Driver in glamorous '80s winter costumes. The performer captioned the shot, "Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci."

This budding debacle comes shortly after the star's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and French bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles. The dogs were later returned and Fischer is in recovery.

