Elizabeth Chambers "Found Evidence" Armie Hammer Had an Affair With His Co-Star

Before filing to divorce disgraced actor Armie Hammer last summer, Elizabeth Chambers allegedly found evidence that he had an affair with a co-star, according to a new exposé by Vanity Fair.
In February, a source close to Chambers told E! News that Hammer first told her a couple years ago that he was unfaithful and admitted it was not a one-time thing. The insider said he was apologetic and they started couples therapy to try to save their marriage of 10 years.
On Thursday, March 11, a friend close to Chambers confirmed to Vanity Fair that Hammer confessed to cheating on her soon after their son, Ford, was born in January 2017.
VF wrote, "Years later, this friend says, Elizabeth found evidence of an affair Armie was having with a costar."
From 2018 to 2021, Hammer has appeared in Home Shopper, Sorry to Bother You, Hotel Mumbai, On the Basis of Sex, Wounds, Query, Rebecca, We Are Who We Are and Crisis. His next film, Death on the Nile, is set for release in September.
Hammer told British GQ in September that he had been seeing a therapist multiple times a week and was still working with her weekly.
However, the final straw for the mother of two was Hammer's alleged infidelity and his choice to leave his family in the Grand Cayman Islands in the middle of the pandemic. They had been quarantining there together, but, as Hammer told GQ, he came "very close to completely losing my mind" due to "big personalities all locked in a little tiny place."
The pair shared matching statements on Instagram on July 10 announcing their breakup.
In January 2021, Hammer faced a social media scandal after he was accused of sending unverified private messages that mentioned sexual fantasies involving cannibalism.
At the time, the 34-year-old actor addressed the accusations in a statement obtained by E! News.
"I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."
He stepped down from the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding and was later replaced by Josh Duhamel. On Jan. 28, Variety reported that Hammer also exited the Paramount+ series The Offer amid the scandal. Less than two weeks later, he was dropped by his talent agency WME, a spokesperson for WME confirmed to NBC News.
Model Paige Lorenze, 23, said in January that she met Hammer in September 2020 after she moved to Los Angeles. "We were in what he would call a polyamorous open relationship, but we both spoke about how we were not sleeping with other people and we were just seeing each other," she told E! News. Lorenze added that Hammer "slowly started easing" her into BDSM activities, which she said were consensual.
This week, a source close to Chambers told Vanity Fair that she was "blindsided left, right, and center" and felt humiliated by photos of Hammer meeting up with other women after their divorce filing (he was previously spotted in Los Angeles with Rumer Willis in September). Apparently, their children, Ford and Harper, had not yet been told their parents had split up, per VF.
The magazine reported Chambers has told her friends she's trying to appear strong for their children and has been joking to friends that the Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy) is "the only thing that makes sense" to her, as VF wrote based on information from her friend, when she thinks about their estranged relationship.
A source that has known the couple for 10 years attributed the scandal to Hammer's "very dry sense of humor" and a lack of context behind the purported texts, while another friend said he was being unfairly targeted.
Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told Vanity Fair in a statement, "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."
A representative for Chambers declined to have her interviewed for the story.
On Feb. 1, the 38-year-old chef released her own statement on Instagram, seemingly to address the accusations against her estranged husband, although she did not mention him by name. "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know," she wrote. "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."
E! News has reached out to Hammer's lawyer and Chambers' rep for comment.
